“Stranger in a Strange Land” Still In Works At SyFy Channel

Last year it was reported that the Heinlein novel Stranger in a Strange Land was in development for a SyFy TV series. Apparently that project is still on track, as SyFy reconfirmed the news in the context of a marketing push regarding the network’s renewed emphasis on classic science fiction stories. The marketing push was accompanied by a new ad, “It’s a Fan Thing,” underscoring the eclectic character of its fan base:

Stranger in a Strange Land is considered one of Heinlein’s more libertarian works, and won the Libertarian Futurist Society’s Prometheus Hall of Fame Award for libertarian fiction. On its initial release, the New York Times called it a “disastrous mishmash of science fiction, laborious humor, dreary social satire and cheap eroticism.” Fans disagreed, and bought the novel in such quantities as to make it the first science-fiction title to appear on The New York Times Book Review’s best-seller list.