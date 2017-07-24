Stossel on Reason: New Video Collaboration

Per Reason, John Stossel will be providing weekly documentary segments, video op-eds, interviews and more for Reason’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel, in a new collaboration called Stossel on Reason.

Earlier in his career, Stossel produced a number of very good libertarian documentaries while working at ABC. However, as the only libertarian at ABC, Stossel was treated as something of an oddball and his specials were often relegated to less advantageous time slots. His move to Fox News gave him more creative freedom and a warmer reception. This move to Reason will allow him to reach a younger online audience.