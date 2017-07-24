Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Stossel on Reason: New Video Collaboration

Per Reason, John Stossel will be providing weekly documentary segments, video op-eds, interviews and more for Reason’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel, in a new collaboration called Stossel on Reason.

Earlier in his career, Stossel produced a number of very good libertarian documentaries while working at ABC. However, as the only libertarian at ABC, Stossel was treated as something of an oddball and his specials were often relegated to less advantageous time slots. His move to Fox News gave him more creative freedom and a warmer reception. This move to Reason will allow him to reach a younger online audience.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.