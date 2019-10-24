Stokely Carmichael & Racism Without Racists

Dangerous Documentaries has released another in its Architects of Woke series, which identifies and explains some of the left-wing activists who engineered the ongoing intellectual long war against Western Civilization. This fourth episode covers the influence of Stokely Carmichael.

“Carmichael was one of the leading activists of the civil rights movement, but put himself in direct opposition to the non-violent unifying ideas of Martin Luther King, Jr. Carmichael, a Marxist-Leninist, eventually left America to pursue his dream of creating a pan-African communist black ethnostate, befriending murderous dictators in the process. But before he left, in his book Black Power he coined the term ‘institutional racism’, a term that has changed the course of race activism ever since.”

What was so insidious about ‘institutional racism’ is that it itself perpetuates racial division by defining pretty much everything to be racist, even without the existence of any actual racists. How? “Under the Stokely Carmichael definition of ‘institutional racism’, one only needs to find disparate outcomes by race to prove racism; there need not be racists found who created to that outcome.” Since outcomes between any two groups are rarely equal, “racism” under this definition is everywhere and epidemic, and so justifying government intervention everywhere and eternal to counteract it.