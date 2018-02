I was stunned by the high quality of Star Trek Continues, a fan-made remake of the original Star Trek series, with new stories but the classic characters of Kirk, Bones, Scotty, Spock, etc. Bear in mind, the actors are amateurs, which comes through at times, but overall the shows are quite good. In this episode, Lolani, a slave girl’s desperate bid to free herself and fellow slaves appears hopeless…or is there hope after all? The series is free on both YouTube and high-quality Vimeo.

