Social Justice Mocked: Eight Short Films

The following are eight short films mocking social justice, political correctness, and attempts to restrict free speech. Warning: Those easily offended by may be triggered!

Modern Educayshun

An innocent student enters the Orwellian world of a college classroom, only to find that his lack of indoctrination makes him unwelcome. [7 min] [If you like this, you may also like this short film by the same director, Neel Kolhatkar: #Equality.]

How to Get Offended

Comedian JP Sears explains in three easy steps how to be offended by anything. [3 min]

Ain’t No Rest For the Triggered — Social Justice: The Musical

Internet sensation and comedian Chris Ray Gun mocks social justice in a short musical. [3 min]

Remy’s Occupy Wall Street Protest Song

Musician/comedian Remy takes up protesting. [3 min]

Trigger Warnings | We the Internet TV

A woke college professor explains trigger warnings to her perplexed students. [5 min]

University of Missouri, Mizzou Campus:

PC Mob Uses Orwellian Tactics On Student Reporter

Brilliant video mixing of University of Missouri thugs intimidating a student reporter with South Park episode on PC-based violence. In less than 2 minutes see how the intolerant Left operates. [2 min]

Comedian Steve Hughes: I Was Offended!

Comedian Steve Hughes mocks PC limits on “offensive speech” in this short clip entitled: I Was Offended! It was taken from his While It’s Still Legal comedy act. [2 min]

Evergreen State College Controversy (HBO)

HBO has released a 7-minute short film on the shocking SJW takeover of Evergreen State College (WA), where student mobs demanded white people leave campus for a day of anti-privilege…and one besieged professor stood his ground. The college has Masters in Teaching (MIT) degree that specifically incorporates social justice into every aspect of its curriculum. [7 min]

