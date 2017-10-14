Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Social Justice Mocked: Eight Short Films

The following are eight short films mocking social justice, political correctness, and attempts to restrict free speech. Warning: Those easily offended by may be triggered!

Modern Educayshun

An innocent student enters the Orwellian world of a college classroom, only to find that his lack of indoctrination makes him unwelcome. [7 min]  [If you like this, you may also like this short film by the same director, Neel Kolhatkar: #Equality.]

How to Get Offended

Comedian JP Sears explains in three easy steps how to be offended by anything. [3 min]

Ain’t No Rest For the Triggered — Social Justice: The Musical

Internet sensation and comedian Chris Ray Gun mocks social justice in a short musical. [3 min]

Remy’s Occupy Wall Street Protest Song

Musician/comedian Remy takes up protesting. [3 min]

Trigger Warnings | We the Internet TV

A woke college professor explains trigger warnings to her perplexed students. [5 min]

University of Missouri, Mizzou Campus:
PC Mob Uses Orwellian Tactics On Student Reporter

Brilliant video mixing of University of Missouri thugs intimidating a student reporter with South Park episode on PC-based violence. In less than 2 minutes see how the intolerant Left operates. [2 min]

Comedian Steve Hughes: I Was Offended!

Comedian Steve Hughes mocks PC limits on “offensive speech” in this short clip entitled: I Was Offended! It was taken from his While It’s Still Legal comedy act. [2 min]

Evergreen State College Controversy (HBO)

HBO has released a 7-minute short film on the shocking SJW takeover of Evergreen State College (WA), where student mobs demanded white people leave campus for a day of anti-privilege…and one besieged professor stood his ground. The college has Masters in Teaching (MIT) degree that specifically incorporates social justice into every aspect of its curriculum. [7 min]

Want more short films?

Top Short Films v.1
Top Short Films v.2
Top Short Films v.3
Top Short Films v.4 
Top Short Films v.5

More Libertarian Films

Documentaries
Films & Movies
Short xFilms

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.