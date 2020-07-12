Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

African-American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker creates and markets a line of hair care products designed for black women — and becomes America’s first female self-made millionaire. Based on a true story. [ Self Made credits: Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo/ 191 min/ Biography, Drama, History/ Creator As Hero/ 2020]

Available now on Netflix.

External Reviews

“Walker’s story is a vital American saga too long left untold, and Self Made relates it with the kind of fierce, spirited vitality that finally makes that fact thoroughly, thrillingly inarguable.”

–Fortune

“An inspiring story at a time when we need it, a warm-hearted shift of focus from the bad all the way to the good.”

–Guardian

How to See It

Links

