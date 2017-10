Per Newsweek, “Thousands of concerned citizens will take part in a new ritual of sorts: commemorating the anniversary of Donald Trump’s election by screaming at the sky. Over 4,000 Facebook users have RSVP’d—another 33,000 are interested in attending—to the Nov. 8 event being held in Boston that is literally titled ‘Scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election.'”

