Per The Independent, “Ronan O’Rahilly, who has died aged 79, was an Irish entrepreneur who unleashed a revolution in UK broadcasting by launching Radio Caroline, the first British pirate radio station, in 1964. The 24-year-old O’Rahilly found his radio station being damned by the British establishment and saluted by teenagers and rock musicians. A libertarian, O’Rahilly would remain a controversial figure.” His story was told in the 2009 film Pirate Radio.

