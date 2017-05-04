Richard Dreyfuss: Constitutionalist

Actor Richard Dreyfuss — of American Graffiti, Jaws, Stand by Me, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind — revealed on the Tucker Carlson show that he is a well-informed Constitutionalist, and passionate about spreading the concepts of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Dreyfuss believes that the failure of public schools to teach such concepts is contributing to current political discord and is dividing the nation, and he is calling on the public to sign his online petition to bring civics education back into the school system. Richard Dreyfuss starred in two libertarian films: Whose Life Is It Anyway? and Nuts. (Note: Dreyfuss appears on this segment after the one-minute mark.)

