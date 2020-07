Back in 2012, then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton falsely claimed that an anti-Islamic film, The Innocence of Muslims, was responsible for the Benghazi attack on a US embassy and managed to get the film removed from YouTube. Comedian/songwriter Remy made this music video in response. In our current age of cancel culture and aggressive political correctness, Imagine (There’s No YouTube), offers a reminder of the creative bounty that censorship destroys.

