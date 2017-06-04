Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Remembering Tank Man, Tiananmen Square Hero

On June 4th and 5th, 1989, the Chinese government violently put down the pro-liberty Tiananmen Square student protest. One man stood alone against a column of tanks. His identity and whereabouts is currently unknown. Some say he was arrested and killed, others that he is still in prison in China, and still others that he is alive and in hiding. Regardless, he has become a symbol for resistance against tyranny, and is known popularly as “Tank Man.” The documentary Moving the Mountain tells the story of Tiananmen Square, and of the protesters who survived the massacre.

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.