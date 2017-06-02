Release Date For Shin Godzilla DVD: August, 2017

A release date for the DVD and Blue-Ray editions of Shin Godzilla [a.k.a. Godzilla Resurgence ] has finally been estimated: August, 2017. The film should be available on Amazon Instant Video at the same time. The film was in US theaters only very briefly, a pity inasmuch as reviewers loved it and it appears to be solidly libertarian. Per Forbes, ““What we have here may be the first truly libertarian kaiju movie, one in which excess government and deference to international treaties is the problem, tying the population’s hands while a big ol’ party animal does whatever the hell it wants, complete with a big tail that sprays radioactive fluids…Yes, the story suggests, if we come together we can beat the threat, but we have to do so through a maze of regulations that nobody dares challenge.” More details here.

