Rebeller: New Conservative/Libertarian Film Site

Per film critic Sonny Bunch, who now writes for the website Rebeller, “So one of the goals of Rebeller is, we’re not going to abide by some of the niceties of film writing and some of these movie sites. The whole Ricky-Gervais-at-the-Golden-Globes thing is a perfect example of the silliness that we are pushing pushing back against—the idea that Gervais should not make fun of certain liberal platitudes and hypocrisies strikes us as borderline hilarious…I think that people are hungry for more thoughtful, more interesting essays and film writing than a lot of what they’re getting from elsewhere.”

Related