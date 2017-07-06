Reason Short Films Win Southern California Journalism Awards

Reason won five Southern California Journalism Awards, several of them for short films, at the 59th annual Greater Los Angeles Press Club awards. Among the winners were:

Star Trek: Libertarian Edition won Best Humor/Satire Writing. “The judges said: ‘Austin Bragg is absolutely hilarious, and his satiric self-deprecating look at libertarianism though the lens of Star Trek has gone where no other humor entry has gone before. Hysterical in any star system. We watched it several times and saved it for future views.'”

The short documentary This L.A. Musician Built $1,200 Tiny Houses for the Homeless. Then the City Seized Them won Best TV Documentary Under 25 Minutes. “Excellent storytelling,” deemed the judges. “Presented both the city’s effort and this citizen’s effort. We enjoyed learning about this big hearted, conversation-starting, empathetic problem-solver.”