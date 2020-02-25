Quantitative Easing Explained

This hilarious explanation of quantitative easing by two straight-talking cartoon-characters questions the wisdom of relentless money supply expansion. It has been viewed on YouTube more than 6 million times. [6 min/ Econ 101, Incompetent government]

“Any system which gives so much power and so much discretion to a few men, [so] that mistakes — excusable or not — can have such far reaching effects, is a bad system. It is a bad system to believers in freedom just because it gives a few men such power without any effective check by the body politic — this is the key political argument against an independent central bank…To paraphrase Clemenceau, money is much too serious a matter to be left to the central bankers.”

–Milton Friedman

–Wikipedia: iQuantitative easing

–Rolling Stone: iQuantitative Easing–The Hidden Government Subsidy for Banks

–Bloomberg View: The Secret Goldman Sachs Tapes

–Reason: How Quantitative Easing Helps the Rich and Soaks the Rest of Us

–Forbes: The Federal Reserve Is Making A Big Mistake

–Time: This Former Fed Official Thinks Quantitative Easing Has Been a Disaster