Project Veritas Scores Direct Hit on CNN

Project Veritas just released Part 1 of its new series “American Pravda,” about the corrupt and biased US media. In this first segment, CNN gets the Veritas treatment over the Russia story. “It’s mostly bullshit…we do it for ratings.” –CNN Supervising Producer John Bonifield (via hidden camera).

It was separately reported yesterday that three CNN journalists were forced to resign after releasing a false story on Anthony Scaramucci, an outspoken ally of President Trump.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.