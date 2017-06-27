Project Veritas Scores Direct Hit on CNN

Project Veritas just released Part 1 of its new series “American Pravda,” about the corrupt and biased US media. In this first segment, CNN gets the Veritas treatment over the Russia story. “It’s mostly bullshit…we do it for ratings.” –CNN Supervising Producer John Bonifield (via hidden camera).

It was separately reported yesterday that three CNN journalists were forced to resign after releasing a false story on Anthony Scaramucci, an outspoken ally of President Trump.

