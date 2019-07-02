Price Controls: Libertarian Video Shorts

A journalist in Venezuela encounters the real life effects of price controls, and documents in a day’s shopping what it’s like to buy eight common goods when the State dictates prices. [3 min]

“We used to produce rice and we had excellent coffee; now we produce nothing. With the situation here people abandoned the fields…”

–The Guardian: Venezuela food shortages: ‘No one can explain why a rich country has no food’

Milton Friedman explains why price controls don’t work as cure for inflation. [2 min]

Journalist John Stossel demonstrates how rent control creates housing shortages and ultimately drive rents higher. [5 min]

Is price gouging immoral? This animated short examines the question. [2 min]

The post-WWII German economic miracle takes off, when economist Ludwig Erhard is put in charge of the economy and Allied-imposed price controls. [4 min]

Related book:

“This outstanding history illustrates the utter futility of fighting the market process through legislation, which always uses despotic measures to yield socially catastrophic results. The book covers the ancient world, the Roman Republic and Empire, Medieval Europe, the first centuries of the United States and Canada, the French Revolution, the 19th century, World Wars I and II, the Nazis, the Soviets, postwar rent control, and the 1970s. ”

–Book: Forty Centuries of Wage and Price iControls: How Not to Fight Inflation [Kindle]

–Book: Forty Centuries of Wage and Price iControls [Hardcover]