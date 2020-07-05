Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Perfect Film For This Moment In History

The ’60s radicals started on college campuses, and they stayed there, rising in the ranks over time and now often running such places. They have given birth to a new generation of radicals, animated by anti-American narratives dutifully learned. One small bit of antidote to this sea of poison — indeed, the perfect film for this moment — is America: Imagine the World Without Her. It was made in 2014 but anticipated the current conflict with remarkable accuracy. The film challenges the anti-American narratives of the Left head-on and tells some of the forgotten history of the US. It’s available on Amazon streaming.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.