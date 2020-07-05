Perfect Film For This Moment In History

The ’60s radicals started on college campuses, and they stayed there, rising in the ranks over time and now often running such places. They have given birth to a new generation of radicals, animated by anti-American narratives dutifully learned. One small bit of antidote to this sea of poison — indeed, the perfect film for this moment — is America: Imagine the World Without Her. It was made in 2014 but anticipated the current conflict with remarkable accuracy. The film challenges the anti-American narratives of the Left head-on and tells some of the forgotten history of the US. It’s available on Amazon streaming.

