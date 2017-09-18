Our Amazing Debt: A Cosmos Parody

Just in time for current discussions on ending the debt ceiling, Reason has released this Cosmos parody on the subject of Our Amazing Debt, all $20 Trillion of it, at least as of publication. You can get current numbers here.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.