Oscar Nominations To Require Woke Test

Per the Hollywood Reporter, “To encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience, films will have to meet minimum requirements pertaining to representation and inclusion to be eligible for the best picture Oscar beginning with the 96th Oscar race (which will recognize achievements from 2024 and be held in 2025), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.” Oscar nominations will have to meet a woke test, in which they satisfy certain woke criteria. Naturally, the studios will attempt to overshoot the target to be sure to be eligible.

The woke test isn’t really new, of course — the term ‘Oscar bait’, meaning films that try to anticipate the preferences of Academy Award judges, has been around for a while. But the new standards formalize and tighten PC control. I am reminded of this hilarious fake trailer — spelling out the entire Oscar bait formula — made by the very talented comedy team BriTANick. Future Oscar nominations will be like this times ten.