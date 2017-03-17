Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Oscar Bait: Academy-Award Winning Trailer

The selection process for Academy Awards has become so formulaic that the term oscar bait is now part of the English vocabulary. Google lists 1.7 million references to the term.

Per Wikipedia: “Films seen as Oscar bait often have distinct characteristics. Lavishly produced epic length period dramas, often set against tragic historical events such as The Holocaust, are frequently seen this way and often contend for the technical Oscars such as cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, costume design or production design. Alternatively, if set in the present, the plot may center on a character with a physical or mental disability.”

This hilarious fake trailer — spelling out the entire oscar bait formula — has been made by the very talented comedy team BriTANick.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.