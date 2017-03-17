Oscar Bait: Academy-Award Winning Trailer

The selection process for Academy Awards has become so formulaic that the term oscar bait is now part of the English vocabulary. Google lists 1.7 million references to the term.

Per Wikipedia: “Films seen as Oscar bait often have distinct characteristics. Lavishly produced epic length period dramas, often set against tragic historical events such as The Holocaust, are frequently seen this way and often contend for the technical Oscars such as cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, costume design or production design. Alternatively, if set in the present, the plot may center on a character with a physical or mental disability.”

This hilarious fake trailer — spelling out the entire oscar bait formula — has been made by the very talented comedy team BriTANick.