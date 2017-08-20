Orwell’s Two Minutes Of Hate In Durham, NC

Watching the assault on a statue by a mob in Durham, NC reminded me enormously of Orwell’s “two minutes of hate,” as described in 1984:

“A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one even against one’s will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic. And yet the rage that one felt was an abstract, undirected emotion which could be switched from one object to another like the flame of a blowlamp.”