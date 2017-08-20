Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Orwell’s Two Minutes Of Hate In Durham, NC

Watching the assault on a statue by a mob in Durham, NC reminded me enormously of Orwell’s “two minutes of hate,” as described in 1984:

“A hideous ecstasy of fear and vindictiveness, a desire to kill, to torture, to smash faces in with a sledge hammer, seemed to flow through the whole group of people like an electric current, turning one even against one’s will into a grimacing, screaming lunatic. And yet the rage that one felt was an abstract, undirected emotion which could be switched from one object to another like the flame of a blowlamp.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.