The Onion: NYC’s Stop and Kiss Program Goes Too Far

NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg is being widely criticized for racist comments he made about criminals and for his associated “stop and frisk” program, in which police would “randomly” stop people on the street and frisk them. Said Bloomberg: “95% of your murders – murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male; minorities 16 to 25…The way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them.”

The Onion parodies this unconstitutional policy in this short clip. Well, if they can stop and frisk anyone without cause, what is to say they can’t stop and kiss anyone?

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.