One Child Nation | Film News

This post tracks developments in “One Child Nation” a new documentary about China’s “one child policy” — and the price paid for it by those whose children were taken away and killed.

11-29-19 | Film Recalls 1970’s Zero Population Growth Sci-Fi

The 1972 film Zero Population Growth predicted China’s policy and the means by which it would be enforced. It begins with this announcement: “Childbearing is herewith forbidden. The conception of a child shall be the gravest of crimes, punishable by death. Women now pregnant will report to local hospitals for registration.”

11-20-19 | Film is “Tour de Force” Cautionary Tale

Per Victory Girls, “If you have Amazon Prime, you must see its documentary One Child Nation, which tells how China’s One-Child Policy affected its people…a gruesome and horrifying tour de force. It’s also a cautionary tale for a nation which supposedly cherishes its freedom.”

11-13-19 | China’s Holocaust of Children

Per National Review, “Using the aggressively bland term ‘one-child policy’ is a bit like saying that 1942 Germany had restrictions on Jews. You may never have thought much about how a huge nation enforces a limit of one baby per family, but the horrifying details of China’s Holocaust of children emerge in a powerful documentary told by a woman whose family was one of the countless millions who suffered.”

Per Reason, “Anyone drawn to the now-resurgent notion that collectivism is kind of cool would benefit from a viewing of One Child Nation, a documentary that demonstrates what can happen when state bureaucrats are allowed to fundamentally re-order their country’s most intimate cultural customs…By the end I felt that my heart was ready to burst from my chest and leap to its death down on the floor.”

11-1-19 | Rotten Tomatoes: High Scores All Around

Per Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has a critic’s score of 98% and an audience score of 85%, a rare agreement that suggests a solid winner.

8-22-19 | “Sobering Dissection of the Human Toll of Government Rule”

Per Detroit News, “They were following orders.That’s the explanation heard time and again in the harrowing documentary One Child Nation, which takes a difficult look at China’s one-child-per-couple policy, enacted in 1979 as a means of population control.”