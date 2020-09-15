Obamagate The Movie: Help Fund It Now

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The Unreported Story Society, founded by award-winning journalists and best-selling authors Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, is working on a new project — Obamagate: The Movie. The film will dramatize the FBI’s illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign, which the media has tried desperately to ignore. The McAleer team previously produced the excellent FBI Lovebirds stage play, which scored very good reviews. These two produce a quality, hard-hitting product, and on a shoe-string budget. You can support this project here.

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.