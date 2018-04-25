No Safe Spaces | Film News

No Safe Spaces is a forthcoming documentary on the subject of political correctness and controls on free speech on university campuses. It will star comedian Adam Carolla and radio host Dennis Prager.

4-25-18 | Trailer Released

A new teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary No Safe Spaces. Per the film’s YouTube description, “Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager confront the alarming trend of suppressing free speech at colleges and beyond in No Safe Spaces. Coming soon to theaters nationwide. What happens on campus doesn’t stay on campus.” Per the film’s website, it is expected to be released in the Fall of 2018.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, “Sharyl Attkisson, who famously left CBS News and wrote a best-selling book alleging liberal bias in journalism, will make her film debut in No Safe Spaces, a humorous documentary about political correctness at universities.”

Per the Daily Wire, “What do Jordan Peterson, Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager have in common? They all worship at the altar of common sense. And that makes them targets in our politically correct age. Only the trio refuses to stay silent. Now, they’re joining forces as part of a new documentary revealing how Leftist agitators are assaulting free speech on campuses nationwide.”

Per the NY Post, “Actor Tim Allen, of Last Man Standing, has joined the cast of a new movie aimed at disrupting the liberal and PC culture in Hollywood, on college campuses and in comedy…Allen has signed onto the docudrama No Safe Spaces that’s expected to hit theaters in the fall.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, “Comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla and radio host Dennis Prager have been filming their movie about political correctness at universities for several months. Now they have launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the documentary.”

“A funny thing happened to some right-leaning filmmakers trying to make their case that conservatives aren’t welcome on college campuses: They weren’t allowed on a college campus.” So says the Hollywood Reporter, regarding the new documentary No Safe Spaces, currently being filmed by comedian Adam Carolla and radio-host Dennis Prager.

California State University, Northridge claims it won’t let the pair film for “logistical” reasons, but the filmmakers aren’t buying it. According to The College Fix, “The duo’s lawyer fired off an accusatory letter to the administration claiming that it ‘may have caused damage by committing unlawful content-based discrimination’ in blocking them from filming on campus at the end of a reservation process.”

After the recent election, the University of Pennsylvania created a “safe space” for students, complete with coloring books and puppies. Other universities followed suit. It’s that sort of intellectual infantilization that the film aims to document and challenge. Commenting more broadly on the state of things at universities, Carolla remarked “When did everyone become such a colossal pussy? Having your beliefs challenged is as American as apple pie.”

Per the Hollywood Reporter: “‘College campuses are supposed to be where diversity of opinion is celebrated, not silenced,’ said Carolla, who will star with talk-show host Dennis Prager in a film called No Safe Spaces.” The documentary also has a homepage.

