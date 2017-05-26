No Safe Spaces Documentary Launches Crowdsourcing Campaign

No Safe Spaces is a forthcoming documentary on the subject of political correctness and free speech bans on university campuses. Per the Hollywood Reporter, “Comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla and radio host Dennis Prager have been filming their movie about political correctness at universities for several months. Now they have launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the documentary.”

As reported by Breitbart, “Carolla and Prager are set to embark on a cross-country tour of college campuses later this year, footage of which will be incorporated into No Safe Spaces. The film gets its title from so-called ‘safe spaces’ — rooms filled with coloring books, stuffed animals, and other pleasant distractions — provided by many universities to students who become offended or otherwise traumatized by exposure to alternative opinions, or by micro-aggressions.”

It was reported earlier that some campuses were making it difficult for the pair to arrange visits.

Below is a fundraising trailer for the film.

Carolla and Prager were interviewed on the Tucker Carlson Show regarding the film.