New Libertarian Films & Documentaries

Several new libertarian films and documentaries are just out or are coming out soon. Here’s a short list:

Now in Theaters | Miss Virginia

Miss Virginia tells the true story of Virginia Walden Ford, a young mother who fought a pitched, ultimately victorious, battle with educational authorities to create the District of Columbia voucher program.

Now in Theaters | The Rise of Jordan Peterson

The Rise of Jordan Peterson is a new documentary on Canadian professor of psychology Jordan Peterson, whose brilliantly-reasoned views on personal responsibility and free speech are challenging left-wing advocates of political correctness on their most holy ground.

10/25/19 Opening in Phoenix, AZ | No Safe Spaces

No Safe Spaces is a new documentary on the subject of political correctness and controls on free speech on university campuses. It will star comedian Adam Carolla and radio talk show host Dennis Prager.

11/1/19 Opening | Harriet

Harriet, a new film about American hero Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery, and despite all manner of threat, returned to slave-holding plantations to free her fellow slaves.

12/13/19 Opening | Richard Jewell

Richard Jewell, a new film by Clint Eastwood, tells the story of the fake news victim and Atlanta bombing hero, who was mocked into an early grave by the press and government authorities.