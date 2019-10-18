Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

New Libertarian Films & Documentaries

Several new libertarian films and documentaries are just out or are coming out soon.  Here’s a short list:

Now in Theaters | Miss Virginia
Miss Virginia tells the true story of Virginia Walden Ford, a young mother who fought a pitched, ultimately victorious, battle with educational authorities to create the District of Columbia voucher program.

Now in Theaters | The Rise of Jordan Peterson
The Rise of Jordan Peterson is a new documentary on Canadian professor of psychology Jordan Peterson, whose brilliantly-reasoned views on personal responsibility and free speech are challenging left-wing advocates of political correctness on their most holy ground.

10/25/19 Opening in Phoenix, AZ | No Safe Spaces
No Safe Spaces is a new documentary on the subject of political correctness and controls on free speech on university campuses. It will star comedian Adam Carolla and radio talk show host Dennis Prager.

11/1/19 Opening | Harriet
Harriet, a new film about American hero Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery, and despite all manner of threat, returned to slave-holding plantations to free her fellow slaves.

12/13/19 Opening | Richard Jewell
Richard Jewell, a new film by Clint Eastwood, tells the story of the fake news victim and Atlanta bombing hero, who was mocked into an early grave by the press and government authorities.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.