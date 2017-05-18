Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

New “Fahrenheit 11/9” Doc Will Destroy Trump Says Michael Moore (Again)

Fahrenheit 11/9 is a new Michael Moore documentary currently in progress. Per Variety, “’No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,’ says Moore. ‘No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.'”

The film will be carried by the Weinstein Group, which has secured worldwide rights.

Michael Moore previous documentary, Michael Moore in Trumpland, previously promised to derail his run for president. It scored an hilarious $3.8 million at the box office despite overwhelming critical support.

