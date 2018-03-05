New Chappaquiddick Movie Trailer

The new Chappaquiddick film, which relates the notorious “Chappaquiddick Incident,” as the press politely refers to it, will hit theaters on April 6, 2018. A second trailer for the film was just released.

According to Variety, the film pulls no punches. “The film says that what happened at Chappaquiddick was even worse than we think. Kopechne’s body was found in a position that implied that she was struggling to keep her head out of the water. And what the film suggests is that once the car turned upside down, she didn’t die; she was alive and then drowned, after a period of time, as the water seeped in. This makes Edward Kennedy’s decision not to report the crime a clear-cut act of criminal negligence — but in spirit (if not legally), it renders it something closer to an act of killing.” I hope the role of the press in covering for Kennedy all these years is part of the story; that too deserves a telling.