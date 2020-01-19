Netflix To Air Pro-Castro ‘Wasp Network’ Film

Per Variety, “Wasp Network centers on the ‘true story’ of Cuban spies in America during the 1990s, when anti-Castro groups based in Florida carried out military attacks on Cuba and the Cuban government struck back with the Wasp Network to infiltrate those organizations.”

If they’re going to celebrate the heroic exploits of pro-Castro spies, just for balance they really should remind the audience what these spies were fighting for. I’d recommend making Wasp Network a double feature with Improper Conduct, a documentary on Castro’s use of gulag labor camps for gay people and other “undesirables.” About the film, the NYT said: “The movie’s tone is civilized, but the testimony is as savage as it’s convincing.” Or maybe, Before Night Falls, a biography of gay poet and novelist Reinaldo Arenas, who was one of the people sent to the camps. Or at the very least And My Prison Bars Bloom (below), a short film about Armando Valladares, a poet who was imprisoned and tortured for 22 years because he steadfastly refused to endorse communism.