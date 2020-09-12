Mulan: Disney Licks Boots Of Chinese Communists

Per Reason, “The new Mulan movie is facing a barrage of criticism—and promises to boycott—for filming near Chinese concentration camps and then thanking the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for the privilege…’The repression of ethnic Uighurs and Kazakhs in the western part of the country has been increasingly brutal and systematic,’ explained Daniel Drezner at Reason in April. ‘The erection of a massive network of internment facilities, prisons, and forced labor camps speaks to the regime’s ruthlessness and deep illiberalism.'”

How bad can it really be for prisoners in China? Well, for starters, there’s China’s program of harvesting the organs from political prisoners on a “just in time” basis, i.e. you sit in prison waiting until some person needs your organs and then you’re harvested. There are now four films on this, one of them being the documentary Hard to Believe.