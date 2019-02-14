Mr. Jones | Film News

This post tracks developments in “Mr. Jones,” a new film about Gareth Jones, the journalist-hero who first tried to warn the world about communist atrocities — and died for it..

2-11-19 | Film Review by The Guardian



Per The Guardian, “‘Holland’s movie really lets rip in the final act, the ordeal in the wasteland of Ukraine. She has a real story to tell – a story that isn’t told enough – and a single, compelling and likable character with which to tell it. It’s a picture with sinew and strength.”

2-11-19 | Film Review by BBC



Per BBC, “‘So there’s no hope then,’ George Orwell concludes sadly in the film, when he accepts Jones’s story as true. Yet as long as there are the Gareth Joneses of this world out there, pedalling on his bicycle to bring the truth to the world, there must be.”

2-10-19 | Film Review by Variety



Per Variety, “The story of Gareth Jones is such a fascinating one, built on such intrepid, one-man-against-the-system ideals, that it’s a wonder it hasn’t been filmed into oblivion over the past 80 years. A young Welsh journalist who blew the first public whistle on the Holodomor — the man-made famine of 1932-33 in Soviet Ukraine — only to be broadly discredited by his professional peers and murdered before his 30th birthday, he was the quintessential man who knew too much.”

2-10-19 | Film Review by Hollywood Reporter



Per Hollywood Reporter, “James Norton plays the Welsh reporter who at great personal risk broke the story of the early 1930s Soviet Ukrainian Famine in Agnieszka Holland’s latest deep dive into historical memory.”

1-11-19 | Premiere at Berlin Film Festival



Per UKRInform.net, “The historical thriller Mr. Jones, directed by Agnieszka Holland, a joint production of Poland, Ukraine and the UK, will participate in the competition of the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.”

