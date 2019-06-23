Mises vs Marx: The March Of History | Film News

A new rap battle video is in the works: Mises vs Marx. And you can help.

Remember the Hayek vs. Keynes rap battle videos? They have been viewed OVER 10 MILLION TIMES and translated into languages around the world. This is unheard of for short films about economics. People who had never heard of Hayek were introduced to him in the most entertaining way possible. Well, the creators of those videos are making a new one: Mises vs Marx — and they are raising funds to make it the best possible. They have already hit their initial funding goal, but have big ideas to make the film the best possible and to market it like crazy. Want to help? Here’s their Indiegogo funding page.

If you’ve never seen their Hayek vs. Keynes rap battle videos, here they are…