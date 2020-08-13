Merdan Ghappar: Uighur Prisoner Sends SOS

Merdan Ghappar, a former fashion model and now prisoner in one of China’s notorious Orwellian “reeducation” camps was inadvertently given access to his cell phone and quickly sent out a short video describing his conditions. Handcuffed to a bed, he is seen alone in his cell while propaganda broadcasts drone on in the background. In accompanying texts, he describes scenes of torture and brutality. The video — an unprecedented glimpse deep inside China’s workers’ paradise — may be the last anyone will see of him. We can only hope he doesn’t suffer the fate forced on many other Chinese prisoners.

Related