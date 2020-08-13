Merdan Ghappar: Uighur Prisoner Sends SOS

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Merdan Ghappar, a former fashion model and now prisoner in one of China’s notorious Orwellian “reeducation” camps was inadvertently given access to his cell phone and quickly sent out a short video describing his conditions. Handcuffed to a bed, he is seen alone in his cell while propaganda broadcasts drone on in the background. In accompanying texts, he describes scenes of torture and brutality. The video — an unprecedented glimpse deep inside China’s workers’ paradise — may be the last anyone will see of him. We can only hope he doesn’t suffer the fate forced on many other Chinese prisoners.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.