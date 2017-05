Me is Mine, You is Yours is an entertaining 4 minute history of civilization highlighting the role of private property and rule of law in the rise of man. The entire clip — music, illustration, and lyrics — is the product of talented musician Nick Sibley.

Nick Sibley also made this wonderful and catchy original song, We Own You, about individual liberty. Tina Sibley sings in the back-up vocals. Nick writes jingles for businesses across the country from his studio in Springfield, MO.