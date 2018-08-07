Max Justice: Libertarian Superhero

Who is Max Justice? An ordinary libertarian suddenly endowed with superpowers granted by visitors from another galaxy. In this evolving series of short sketches, Max takes on the bad guys in the name of…justice.

So far, the makers of this series have released four short films. Links to them may be found below. The series has pages on Facebook. Twitter, and YouTube. This is the backstory:

Max Justice Takes on Police Brutality

Seeing a suspect being abused by police, Max reminds them to “take their oaths seriously.”

Max Advises Terrorists To Stop With The Violence

Indifferent to excuses for terrorism, Max enforces an objective standard of justice and tells an execution squad to stop — or else.

Max Saves Churchgoers In A Gun-Free Zone From Mass Shooter

…and advises the minister to rethink his gun-free policy.

How To Support Max Justice

How to donate, spread the word.