Martin Durkin Working On Second Amendment Film

British documentary filmmaker Martin Durkin announced on twitter that he has “been in the US making a film on the Second Amendment, which enables the sovereign people to protect themselves against haughty tyrannical government. Returning home reminds me why it was deemed necessary.”

Martin Durkin has made several excellent pro-liberty documentaries including: Margaret: Death of a Revolutionary, about Margaret Thatcher’s efforts to roll back the State and liberate the British economy; Britain’s Trillion Pound Horror Story, on the subject of rising government debt; The Great Global Warming Swindle, which reveals that there actually is a genuine scientific debate going on regarding climate change; and Brexit: The Movie, which argues persuasively that the UK should get out of the expanding supra-national government of the EU.

Durkin’s documentaries are highly-polished and informative, and thanks to their persuasive character have typically encountered heavy flak from left-wing reviewers and commentators. To get an idea of the quality of his work, here’s a preview of Margaret: Death of a Revolutionary.