Margaret Thatcher: Happy Angel Birthday!

Margaret Thatcher was born on October 13th, 1925. She did more to roll back the State than just about any other politician of the last century, both at home and abroad. She is celebrated in the excellent documentary Margaret: Death of a Revolutionary. “SHUT your eyes and think of Margaret Thatcher (twin-set, hair-do, hand bag, smells nice) and Fidel Castro (combat fatigues, bushy beard, revolver, smells of backy). Which one is the firebrand working-class revolutionary? The answer, of course, is Mrs Thatcher. The vile tyrant Castro enslaved and impoverished the lower orders in Cuba. Thatcher enriched and liberated them in Britain.”

