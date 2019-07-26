Magic Lost: Hollywood Hasn’t Had A Mega-Hit Since 1997

Adjusted for inflation, Hollywood hasn’t had a mega-hit since 1997, nearly a quarter of a century, according to a report issued by CNBC. Note to Hollywood financiers: the highest-grossing films, listed below, are not laden with political teaching lessons, with the possible exception of Titanic (the class conflict portrayed wasn’t true, poor and rich alike acted with great gallantry, according to historians); it’s notable too that Titanic is the very last mega-hit on this list.
1937 | Snow White
1939 | Gone With the Wind
1956 | The Ten Commandments
1965 | Dr. Zhivago
1965 | The Sound of Music
1973 | The Exorcist
1975 | Jaws
1977 | Star Wars
1982 | ET: Extra-Terrestrial
1997 | Titanic