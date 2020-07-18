Madigan Subpoena Recalls “Power, Privilege, Politics” Doc

Per Instapundit, “Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is implicated in a federal bribery case against Commonwealth Edison, alleging the utility won Madigan’s favor to back legislation by directing $1.3 million in contracts and payments to his associates and letting him name people for jobs, from meter reader on up. Madigan’s office July 17 received a grand jury subpoena for documents related to the ongoing federal investigation, according to WGN. According to Mark Maxwell of WCIA-TV, Capitol Police at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield saw men in suits enter the building Friday morning. One flashed an FBI badge.”

Illinois is one of the most corrupt states in the US. A recent documentary that focuses on Madigan — Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics — tells the story of how it got this point.