Little Pink House Movie Wins Audience Award at Vail Film Festival



The much anticipated film about Susan Kelo, a nurse who fought a one woman battle against the seizure of her home via eminent domain, is now playing in film festivals — and to the delight of festival audiences as evidenced by its latest triumph: winning the Audience Award at the Vail Film Festival.

“Organizers of the 14th annual Vail Film Festival, which celebrated women in film from Thursday through Sunday, have announced the official award recipients for this year’s festival…Audience Award: Little Pink House, a Colorado premiere, was written and directed by Courtney Moorehead Balaker. Little Pink House follows the story of a small-town nurse, Susette Kelo, who emerges as the reluctant leader of her working-class neighbors in their struggle to save their homes from political and corporate interests.”

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the film “hits a nerve,” “has unmistakable timeliness,” “excellent performances” and “brings urgency to a fascinating, underexplored theme.” PopDust commented on the performance of the lead actress: “Another brilliantly low-key demonstration of pathos by the still-singular Catherine Keener.”