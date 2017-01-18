Little Pink House Movie In Two Film Festivals

Little Pink House , the much anticipated film about Susan Kelo — a nurse who fought a one woman battle against the seizure of her home via eminent domain — is to be featured in two upcoming film festivals.

The film will have its official world premiere at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 2nd.

Separately, the Hollywood Reporter just announced that the film has snagged the honored opening spot at the Athena Film Festival. “Festival co-founder Melissa Silverstein said, Little Pink House highlights an incredible message of woman’s courage against all odds and standing up for what is right, which is especially important in today’s society. This is the first film from the Athena List program to be made and the fact that it will open the festival is an enormous thrill for all of us.”

Said Susan Kelo about her hopes for the film: “We went through hell with this legal fight and in the end, we lost our homes and the view that we loved so much…But our battle helped unite the country and put the issue of eminent domain on the map. We hope this movie will inspire people to finish the job, to change the laws across the country and to ensure that no one has to go through what we went through.”

In this clip, Kelo told her story to the Cato Institute: