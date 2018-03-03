Little Pink House In Theaters April 20th

The theatrical release of the new film Little Pink House begins on April 20th. Currently scheduled showings include: April 20-26 New York, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Atlanta, Berkeley; April 27-May 3 Philadelphia; May 4-10 Denver, San Diego, Boston; May 11-17 Dallas, Minneapolis.

Little Pink House — the story of Susan Kelo, a small-town nurse who fought against the eminent domain seizure of her home — has been touring film festivals throughout 2017 and has won several awards. More on the film here.

Additional showings can be arranged via Tugg.com, a service that enables ordinary people to show films in theaters if they can generate sufficient local demand. This could work well for libertarian groups with established email lists.