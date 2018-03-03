Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Little Pink House In Theaters April 20th

The theatrical release of the new film Little Pink House begins on April 20th. Currently scheduled showings include: April 20-26 New York, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Pasadena, Atlanta, Berkeley; April 27-May 3 Philadelphia; May 4-10 Denver, San Diego, Boston; May 11-17 Dallas, Minneapolis.

Little Pink House — the story of Susan Kelo, a small-town nurse who fought against the eminent domain seizure of her home — has been touring film festivals throughout 2017 and has won several awards. More on the film here.

Additional showings can be arranged via Tugg.com, a service that enables ordinary people to show films in theaters if they can generate sufficient local demand. This could work well for libertarian groups with established email lists.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.