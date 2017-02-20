Little Pink House Film “Hits a Nerve” Says Hollywood Reporter

Little Pink House — the much anticipated film about Susan Kelo, a nurse who fought a one woman battle against the seizure of her home via eminent domain — has now appeared in two film festivals and is getting favorable reviews.

The film is scheduled to appear next in the Berlin Film Festival.

The Hollywood Reporter says the film “hits a nerve,” “has unmistakable timeliness,” “excellent performances” and “brings urgency to a fascinating, underexplored theme.” PopDust commented on the performance of the lead actress: “Another brilliantly low-key demonstration of pathos by the still-singular Catherine Keener.”

Although a trailer is not yet available, a brief clip from the film was posted by Deadline, which also commented “As the clip above shows, Keener nails the combination of anger, grace and attitude that made Kelo a nationally known crusader against eminent domain abuse.”

The film had its official world premiere at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 2nd, where it sold out. And snagged the honored opening spot at the Athena Film Festival. “Festival co-founder Melissa Silverstein said, Little Pink House highlights an incredible message of woman’s courage against all odds and standing up for what is right, which is especially important in today’s society. This is the first film from the Athena List program to be made and the fact that it will open the festival is an enormous thrill for all of us.”

Said Susan Kelo about her hopes for the film: “We went through hell with this legal fight and in the end, we lost our homes and the view that we loved so much…But our battle helped unite the country and put the issue of eminent domain on the map. We hope this movie will inspire people to finish the job, to change the laws across the country and to ensure that no one has to go through what we went through.”

