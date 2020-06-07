Lisa Page Added To Fifth Column At MSNBC

Per Hot Air, former FBI attorney Lisa Page, one of the people at the center of the alleged conspiracy in the FBI to bring down Trump by non-democratic means, has just been hired by MSNBC and NBC. As Instapundit’s Glenn Reynolds put it, “This is as if the press had hired G. Gordon Liddy to do color commentary on Watergate.” Never heard of Lisa Page? Well then by all means watch FBI Lovebirds, a brilliant stage play that uses Lisa Page’s texts to a fellow FBI agent — texts publicly released as part of the investigation into FBI corruption — as the basis for an hilarious window into the minds of such people. That she has been hired by MSNBC couldn’t be more delicious because it underscores just how corrupt and biased our media has become.

