A fourth libertarian short film collection, “Libertarian Five Star Short Films, v.4” was just published, offering eight more short films, viewable instantly and for free via YouTube and Vimeo. The films are selected based on both libertarian content and quality of production; many of them have won awards.

The four collections are available via these links:

Top Short Films v.1

Top Short Films v.2

Top Short Films v.3

Top Short Films v.4 — New!