Libertarian Jobs in the Film Industry and Video Production

Have you seen a libertarian film lately? Somewhere along the way, the Moving Picture Institute (MPI) may have had a hand in it. MPI supports libertarian filmmakers in numerous ways, from training to internships to financial support. “The Moving Picture Institute produces and promotes films that make an impact on people’s understanding of individual rights, limited government, and free markets, and supports freedom-oriented filmmakers at every phase of their careers.” Want to help? Right now, MPI has three positions available:

Vice President of Development

“Oversee all the organization’s fundraising efforts, with a particular focus on growing unrestricted funds. The person in this role will be responsible for donor cultivation and securing major gifts from individuals and foundations.”

Development Associate

“Grow with the organization and assist the Vice President of Development with regard to all of MPI’s fundraising efforts.”

Talent Outreach Coordinator

“Identify and attract new filmmakers and film projects to the MPI fold, act as a liaison with existing MPI filmmakers, and assist with educational endeavors, such as classes and seminars.”

Intern [Application deadline: 3/1/17]

“Reason TV – the online video journalism project of the Reason Foundation – hosts interns in the LA and DC offices of Reason. Interns provide research assistance, edit video footage, do camera work and provide marketing support. Experience in video production is desired; applicants should provide links to work samples where possible.”

Multimedia Coordinator

“Producing short videos on a variety of public policy issues dedicated to the principles of individual liberty, limited government, free markets and peace. Working in all stages of production including script composition, production management, video recordings, editing and motion graphic design.”