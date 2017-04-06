Libertarian Five Star Short Films | v.5

This short film collection (volume 5) features eight of the most entertaining and powerful short films, music videos, and parodies on libertarian subjects.

Government Bureaucracy Sketch

An excellent short film from the Jameson Notodofilmfest, a Spanish short film festival, on what it’s like to deal with government bureaucracy. [3 min]

Topics: Anti-Regulation

Ordinary People Sign Petition for “Orwellian Police State”

Mark Dice petitions to establish an Orwellian police state “like Nazi Germany” and finds breathtakingly ignorant public willing to support it. [3 min]

Topics: Law & Liberty

The Kronies ‘Super-Heroes’ Rescue the Export-Import Bank

Two naive senators are persuaded by the Kronies to continue funding of the Export-Import Bank. You can find more Kronies clips here. [1 min]

Topics: Corrupt Government

Police Kill 80-Year-Old Man In His Own Bed in Failed Drug Bust

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies storm a retired engineer’s dwelling in a failed search for meth, kill him, and can’t get their story straight as to how it happened. [7 min]

Topics: Incompetent Government, Legalize Drugs

University of Missouri, Mizzou Campus:

PC Mob Uses Orwellian Tactics On Student Reporter

Brilliant video mixing of University of Missouri thugs intimidating a student reporter with South Park episode on PC-based violence. In less than 2 minutes see how the intolerant Left operates. [2 min]

Topics: Freedom of Speech, Free Press as Hero

Short Bio of John Locke, The Philosopher Who Invented “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”

Before there was Ayn Rand or Milton Friedman, before even there was Thomas Jefferson, there was John Locke. [3 min]

Topics: Libertarian Heroes

How to Be a Good Citizen

A humorous (fake) US government propaganda short film — “We’re the Government, and You’re Not” — explains the role of ordinary citizens in keeping the country going. [10 min]

Topics: Libertarianism 101

Trey Gowdy Grills Hapless Bureaucrat on Due Process

Trey Gowdy rips unconstitutional nature of terrorism watch list. Nails it. [2 min]

Topics: Law & Liberty

