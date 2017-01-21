Libertarian Five Star Short Films | v.3

This short film collection features eight of the most entertaining and powerful short films, music videos, and parodies on libertarian subjects.

The Onion: NYC’s Stop and Kiss Program Goes Too Far

he Onion parodies NYC’s unconstitutional “stop and frisk” program in this short clip. Well, if they can stop and frisk anyone without cause, what is to say they can’t stop and kiss anyone? [3 min]

Topics: Law & Liberty

Friedman vs. Sanders: Democratic Socialism Debunked

Milton Friedman challenges the pro-socialist claims of Bernie Sanders in this award-winning video. [2 min]

Topics: Anti-Socialism

Everything

This heartbreaking story (based on actual events) about how government stands in the way of market incentives for bone marrow donors has won multiple awards. [15 min]

Topics: Anti-Regulation | Law & Liberty

Why Can’t You Buy A New Car Online? This Is Why.

Comedian Adam Conover rips the lid off of car dealers’ crony relationship with government in this short, entertaining clip, revealing exactly why you can’t buy a new car online. It’s what economists call regulatory capture. [3 min]

Topics: Anti-Regulation

Holocaust Hero Nicholas Winton Gets Happy Surprise

Nicholas Winton, a British stock broker who in 1938 rescued 669 children from the Holocaust, got a happy surprise from the the BBC program That’s Life. [2 min]

Topics: Democide

The Bill of Rights (To the Tune of “Shake it Off”)

Middle school students from the excellent Meritas private school network explain the Bill of Rights to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.” [3 min]

Topics: Law & Liberty I American Revolution

Armando Valladares: Cuban Political Prisoner of Conscience

A Cuban poet is imprisoned and tortured for refusing to endorse Castro’s communism in this touching story of heroism and faith. [7 min]

Topics: Anti-Socialism | Resistance to Tyranny

James T. Kirk Rediscovers US Constitution

In this clip from the original Star Trek (Omega Glory episode), Captain James T. Kirk gives what is regarded one of his best speeches, as he explains to savages in a parallel universe that their ancient religious document, long forgotten and misinterpreted, has a meaning they have simply forgotten. “Liberty and freedom have to be more than just words.” [3 min]

Topics: Law & Liberty

